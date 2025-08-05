Babar Azam in line for return to Pakistan T20I squad ahead of Asia Cup: sources

Babar Azam during second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is being considered for a return to the national squad ahead of the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, as doubts grow over Fakhar Zaman’s fitness, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman sustained during the T20I series against the West Indies. Due to the injury, he has already been ruled out of both the T20I and ODI series against the Caribbean side.

Following the injury, the PCB has already directed Fakhar to report immediately to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he will undergo rehabilitation.

Fakhar's availability for the Asia Cup remains uncertain. Sources suggest that the board is closely monitoring his injury and the rehab phase, but also preparing contingency plans.

According to sources, if Fakhar does not regain full fitness in time, Babar Azam is a strong contender likely to be brought back into the squad.

However, Babar’s return to the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup is contingent on his performance in the ODI series against the West Indies.

If he managed to impress the selectors with his performance, it could pave the way for his comeback to the national team.

Babar recently met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alongside Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah during the sideline of the second T20I against West Indies.

The final squad for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced second week of August.

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final