When will Pakistan announce squad for tri-series, Asia Cup 2025?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and tri-series in the second week of August, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, no major changes are anticipated in the lineup, with the management likely to retain the core group of players that featured against Bangladesh and later against the West Indies.

However, uncertainty surrounds Fakhar Zaman's participation in the tri-series. The left-handed opener sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against the West Indies, forcing him out of both the T20I and ODI matches.

Following the injury, the PCB directed Fakhar to return from Florida and report immediately to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, where he will undergo rehabilitation. His availability for the upcoming assignments will depend on his recovery progress.

Earlier this week, PCB unveiled the schedule for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tri-series is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This tri-series will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which is also scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The tri-series will kick off on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time.

Each team will face the others twice, ensuring that all sides play at least four matches before the top two teams advance to the final, scheduled for 7 September.

While the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Tri-seriesschedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7 September – Final – 7pm local time

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final