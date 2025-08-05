Bangladesh 'A' announce squad for Top End T20 Series 2025

An undated picture of Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member Bangladesh 'A' squad for the upcoming Top End T20 Series 2025, set to be held in Darwin, Australia, from August 14 to 24.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, who has represented Bangladesh in 11 Tests, seven ODIs, and 46 T20Is, has been appointed as captain for the tournament.

Bangladesh 'A' will kick off their campaign against Pakistan Shaheens on August 14 at TIO Stadium in Darwin. The squad features a blend of youth and experience, including several players with international and first-class credentials.

Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud, with 12 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 26 T20Is under his belt, is expected to lead the bowling attack.

The team is scheduled to depart for Australia on August 7 and will arrive at the tournament venue on August 9.

Bangladesh will face Nepal in their second match on August 16, followed by a high-profile clash against BBL franchise Perth Scorchers on August 17.

Notably, Bangladesh 'A' reached the final of the Top End T20 Series 2024, where they lost to Adelaide Strikers by 32 runs after being bowled out for 137 while chasing a target of 170.

Bangladesh A squad for Top End T20 Series 2025:

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Mohammed Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Tufayel Ahmed, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Naeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh 'A' fixtures (All matches at 7:00 PM unless noted):