Alexander Isak returns to training with Newcastle amid Liverpool interest

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Alexander Isak returned to training with Magpies following his absence from Newcastle United's preseason tour to Asia amid Liverpool interest, international media reported on Monday.

Isak had been training at his previous club, Real Sociedad, to rehab his ‘minor thigh injury’ due to which he was left out of Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

British media reported last week that Newcastle have rejected Liverpool’s formal offer for striker Isak.

The Magpies are considered to value the forward at about £150m, while the Reds reportedly offered £110m plus add-ons.

Howe has previously stated that Isak is still contracted with us; we cannot control his future at the club, but we can wish that the player remains with the team.

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us," Howe said.

"We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control.

"We have not received a formal offer for Alex from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

Alexander Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract with Newcastle, but the Magpies have now started looking for potential replacements in case of his departure. Although the club is firm on its stance that he is not for sale.

Magpies have reportedly made a bid worth €80m ($106m) for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, which was rejected.