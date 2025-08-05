BCB announces schedule for Bangladesh-Netherlands T20I series

Bangladesh players shake hands after winning their match against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup at Kingstown on June 13, 2024. – BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the schedule for a historic three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, marking the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides on Bangladeshi soil.

The Netherlands will arrive in Bangladesh on August 26 and will undergo three days of training before the series begins.

All three matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), with the series opener scheduled for August 30, followed by the second and third T20Is on September 1 and September 3, respectively.

The series holds added significance for Bangladesh as it serves as crucial preparation ahead of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9.

For the Netherlands, it marks their return to Bangladesh for the first time since the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have faced each other five times in T20Is, with Bangladesh leading the head-to-head record 4-1.

Their only prior bilateral encounter was a two-match T20I series held in the Netherlands in 2012.

The two sides last met in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where Bangladesh registered a 25-run victory.

It is pertinent to mention that this marks Bangladesh's fifth consecutive T20I series. They previously suffered back-to-back away defeats against the UAE and Pakistan, losing 2-1 and 3-0, respectively.

Following that, the Tigers toured Sri Lanka for a multi-format series, where they managed to win only the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Pakistan then visited Bangladesh for another three-match T20I series, which the hosts claimed 2-1.

Series Schedule: