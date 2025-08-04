Tamannaah Bhatia clears air on wedding rumours with Abdul Razzaq

This collage of pictures shows Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatiah (left) and former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq. — Instagram/tamannaahspeaks/AFP

KARACHI: Renowned Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the long-standing rumours that claim her to be married to former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq, terming them baseless and embarrassing.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Tamannaah spoke about how such unfounded stories often spread quickly on social media, causing both amusement and discomfort.

She recalled that a photograph of her with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020 sparked speculation about their relationship.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir. Aapke do teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing,” she said.





This is not the first time Tamannaah has been linked to cricketers. In 2010, a photo of her with Virat Kohli during a commercial shoot also led to false rumours.

“I only met him for one day during the shoot. We never talked or met again,” Tamannaah Bhatia clarified.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razzaq, who played his last international match for Pakistan in 2013, had been recently tasked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to lead the Pakistan Strike Force training camp earlier this year.

This initiative aims to enhance the hard-hitting and modern-day batting skills of both domestic and international players.

The Strike Force programme is designed to continue throughout the year, with elite and emerging players periodically invited to participate.

Razzaq is supported by former Test cricketer Humayun Farhat and ex-first-class player Kamran Sajid.