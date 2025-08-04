Bowlers put Pakistan Shaheens on top after Rohail Nazir's ton

Pakistan Shaheens' Rohail Nazir plays a shot during the second day of their three-day match against South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on August 4, 2025.— PCB

CANTERBURY: A collective bowling effort after Rohail Nazir’s unbeaten century extended Pakistan Shaheens’ dominance on the penultimate day of their three-day red-ball fixture against South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers here at the Spitfire Ground on Monday.

At the stumps on day two, South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers were 183/6, trailing by a further 202 runs with wicketkeeper batter Jack Carney and Vivan Hassen unbeaten on 32 and 10, respectively.

The home side had a shaky start to their innings as Ubaid Shah got rid of opener Ollie Meadows (eight) with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Max Dunne (26) and Andrew Umeed (30) added 39 runs for their second-wicket partnership before both fell victim to Mehran Mumtaz.

Coming out to bat at number five, Stuart van der Merwe briefly took the reins of South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers’ batting charge until getting cleaned up by Mubasir Khan after scoring 41 off 101 deliveries.

Mubasir struck again to dismiss Hishaam Khan for an 11-ball duck, reducing South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers to 157/6.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Mubasir, Ubaid and Mehran have taken two wickets each thus far.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Shaheens resumed their first innings from 369/8 through Rohail and Maaz Sadaqat.

The duo continued their dominance over South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers bowlers as they added 16 more to their overnight partnership of 72 runs as Pakistan Shaheens declared their first innings on 385/5 soon after Rohail Nazir amassed his maiden century of the tour.

The wicketkeeper batter remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Shaheens with 100 not out from 120 deliveries, studded with 14 boundaries, while Maaz made a 48-ball 39 with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

For South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers, Sana Khan, Hishaam and Easa Nadeem took two wickets each, while Chinmay Mullapudi and captain Shaariq Sheikh chipped in with one scalp apiece.