Pakistan T20I players head home after series victory over West Indies

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Saim Ayub bump fists during their third T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on August 2, 2025. — PCB

LAUDERHILL: Three members of Pakistan’s T20I squad will begin their journey back home after securing a commanding 2-1 victory over West Indies.

According to the details, the three players set to leave for Pakistan are Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, while top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who got ruled out of the ongoing tour, will leave tomorrow.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the ODI series against West Indies will leave for Trinidad and Tobago tonight.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The Green Shirts sealed the T20I series against West Indies by securing an enthralling 13-run victory in the third and final fixture.

Batting first, the visitors accumulated a formidable total of 189/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a 53-ball 74, while Ayub made 66 from 49 deliveries. The duo also shared a 138-run opening partnership.

In response, the hosts could amass 176/6 despite half-centuries from Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up one wicket apiece.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Muqeem.

Series schedule:

8 Aug – First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

10 Aug – Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

12 Aug – Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago