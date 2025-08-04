Dillian Whyte’s trainer makes shock revelation ahead of Moses Itauma fight

An undated photo of British boxer Dillian Whyte (Left) and British-Slovakian boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Dillian Whyte's trainer, Buddy McGirt, claimed that he has never seen Moses Itauma fighting, international media reported on Monday.

McGrit, who has experience working with world champions including Hasim Rahman, Sergey Kovalev and Arturo Gatti, claimed he rarely watches tape in the lead-up to fight night, and said that it would not change for Itauma fight.

McGrit stated that he told Whyte that Itauma will not do anything new, as you have all witnessed before.

“I’m gonna be 1000% honest with you, I’ve never seen Moses fight, so I really don’t know what he’s ready for," McGirt said.

"He's got to bring it all. I said to Dill 'Listen, let's be realistic here, what can this kid do that you haven’t already seen?

"But can that kid ask the same question? Can Dillian do something that this kid has never seen before?"

Moses Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout. The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

McGrit further said that the opponent does not matter; they always train the same way they train for a title fight.

"We're training hard like it is a championship fight, but we aren't training like we are fighting Clubber Lang or anybody," McGirt added.

"Moses is a good young prospect, but we're working every day like we're fighting for the title, whether it is against this kid or anybody else."

Unbeaten heavyweight fighter Itauma is lined up to face fellow Briton Whyte in Saudi Arabia on August 16.