Ben Askren calls post-double transplant journey ‘humbling’

Mixed Martial Artist Ben Askren seen during peak performance (right) and in recovery following double transplant (left). — Instagram/ONE FC

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren called his post-double transplant journey ‘humbling’, international media reported on Monday.

Askren was first hospitalised on June 7 in Wisconsin after falling critically ill with pneumonia, but was diagnosed with severe lung damage.

However, in May, he was healthy and he had plans, but those plans did not include fighting for his life for months in the hospital.

After 59 days, he was allowed to go home, only to be re-admitted days later with an infection. Throughout his recovery and treatment, Askren and his family have regularly provided updates on his condition.

On Sunday, Askren posted a video on social media from his hospital bed, reflecting on his post-double-transplant journey.

"I believe this is update No. 8, and I'm still in the effing hospital. I came on Monday for a check up. They said something was infected, and now it's kind of just been thing after thing after thing," Askren said.

"I'm going to be out of here sometime. I just don't know when it is, so I just had to tell myself that, tell myself to be patient and not get too frustrated.

"The topic I want to talk about today is pride. This has been a really, really humbling experience because before this I was pretty much totally self-sufficient.”

Askren further reflected on the humbling nature of experience. He also emphasised the importance of asking for help.

"I took care of myself, didn't ask for help, but man, when you can't, I couldn't run away when I couldn't walk and talk. I asked for help,” Askren said.

“And even now, especially when I'm at home, I've got to keep asking for help because I can't do much myself at all. That was kind of humbling and it was good."

Askren, who was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling and a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, officially retired from MMA in 2019. He made a brief return to combat sports in April 2021, when he fought social media star Jake Paul in a boxing match, which he lost.