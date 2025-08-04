‘National players have started receiving unpaid dues,’ claims PHF president Bugti

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti on Monday, claimed that the national players have started receiving their unpaid dues in phases.

Bugti, while interacting with the media here, shared that the national hockey players are being paid their due local dailies in the first phase.

“Money has started flowing into players' accounts. Local dailies are being given in the first phase,” said Bugti.

“We highlighted our constraints to the players and they have acknowledged them,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan hockey team, which won a silver medal at the Nations Hockey Cup in Malaysia, are yet to receive their daily allowances.

Sources revealed that each player is owed approximately PKR 500,000 in unpaid daily allowances.

They further added that international daily allowances were not paid during the FIH Nations Cup, which has caused growing frustration among players. The continued silence from the federation has only added to their anger.

Furthermore, the players have also not received allowances for the training camps held in two phases in Islamabad.

Sources noted that players are entitled to PKR 30,000 per day for international duties and PKR 3,000 per day for domestic activities.

PHF’s failure to clear the dues triggered frustrations among the national players, with rumours of a rebellion against the federation also emerging last month.

National team captain Ammad Butt, who has been a vocal critic of the PHF over the issue, had acknowledged hearing murmurs about players’ likely rebellion against the federation last month but emphasised that the discussions were not final.

“There are rumours about players' revolt, but nothing is finalised yet. Whatever happens in this regard, we will inform the media,” said Butt.

The speculations began after the private conversation of the national hockey players was leaked online, during which they accused the PHF of dishonesty and misleading them, stating that the federation has now even stopped responding to their concerns.

"The federation has always misled us and kept us in the dark. Now, they don’t even bother to reply, which is unacceptable," said the players.

"We need someone who at least responds to us and listens. We’ve always been assured of receiving our daily allowances, but those promises have never been fulfilled," the players added.