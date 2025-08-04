PHF seeks extension from FIH to confirm Pro League participation

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti on Monday revealed that the federation has requested an extension in the deadline set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to confirm its national team’s participation in the Pro League.

The apex hockey federation, last month, formally invited the Pakistan men’s team to participate in the Pro League following New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tournament despite winning the Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the PHF was given a deadline of August 12 to inform the apex federation of their decision to accept or deny the invitation.

However, as per the latest development, PHF president Bugti has revealed that they have asked for an extension as they are in discussion with the government.

“Discussions with the government regarding the Pro League are ongoing, good news will come soon,” Bugti told reporters here on Monday.

“FIH had given a deadline of August 12 to inform, but we have requested an extension of the deadline until August 20,” he added.

The PHF President further opined that the Pro League participation will give the national team ample exposure, while also revealing that the federation has sent a budget of PKR 350 million to the government for clearance.

“Participation in the Pro Hockey League will give players exposure and improve the team's ranking,” Bugti continued.

“A budget of PKR 350 million has been prepared and sent for the Pro Hockey League, while PKR 700 million will be required for other events throughout the year, including the Pro Hockey League,” he added.

Tariq Bugti further addressed the national team's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup in India, stating it is contingent upon receiving approval from the government.

“The government should decide whether to send the team to India for the Asia Cup,” Bugti stated.

“We will abide by whatever decision the government of Pakistan makes,” he added.

He, however, highlighted the security concerns for the national team in India and thus wants to analyse the arrangements across the border before making the decision.