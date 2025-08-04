Diogo Jota, Andre Silva’s boyhood club dedicate 2025/26 kit to brothers

An undated photo of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s Portuguese boyhood club Gondomar SC's shirt. — Instagram/gondomar.sc

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s Portuguese boyhood club Gondomar SC have dedicated their kit for the 2025/26 campaign to the brothers who died in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

Fourth-tier Gondomar SC of Portugal have imprinted pictures of late Jota and Silva on the front of their shirts and their names on the back underneath an infinity symbol.

Home, away and third kit of the club all feature the pictures and names of the players.

Gondomar SC, who play in the Campeonato de Portugal, posted pictures of their jersey on their Instagram account with a caption that read, "More than a jersey, a tribute eternal."

"Because football is more than victories and goals, it's legacy, it's family, it's love for our land.

"Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football.

"Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

Jota and Silva grew up in Gondomar, a town on the outskirts of Porto.

Liverpool made an announcement last month stating their players will wear a ‘Forever 20’ emblem on their shirts and stadium jackets this Premier League campaign.

After consultation with Jota's family, his shirt No.20 has also been retired by Liverpool across all levels of the men's and women's sides in honour of their late player.

Diogo Jota was an instrumental figure in Liverpool's recent successes, including their 2024–25 Premier League title win, the FA Cup victory in 2022, and League Cup triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Internationally, Jota represented the Portugal national team in 49 matches.