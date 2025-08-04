Bruno Fernandes criticises Manchester United's pre-season draw with Everton

An undated photo of Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes. — Instagram/brunofernandes8

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised his teammates following the 2-2 pre-season draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, calling the players ‘lazy’.

Fernandes scored the first goal on a penalty for United in the 19th minute to put his team in front. Iliman Ndiaye levelled the scores five minutes before the first half conclusion.

Mason Mount scored a second for Manchester in the 69th minute to push them closer to victory; however, a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

United’s Bruno Fernandes was not happy with the players' performance, saying ‘we were a little bit lazy’.

"It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too," Fernandes said.

"We didn't want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment."

Manchester United are going through a difficult phase as their last Premier League campaign was one of their worst, finishing 15th in the standings. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack, and the signing of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both were part of that.

Reflecting on the team combination and new inclusions, Fernandes said the club is doing the best it can, and he is hopeful that they will get one or two more players.

"It's improving. But it's not the place it needs to be. I don't want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about," Fernandes said.

"But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

"Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."