Clara Tauson stuns Iga Swiatek at Canadian Open to reach quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek becomes the latest top-seed player to mourn a failure in the Canadian Open as the Wimbledon champion and tournament second seed suffered a 7-6(1), 6-3 defeat to Dane Clara Tauson in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Tauson showed her firepower from the very beginning to frustrate the six-time Grand Slam winner from Poland.

Tauson was broken in the second set, but she stayed calm and sealed the victory when Swiatek's backhand landed in the net.

Reflecting on the victory, the Danish player said that the conditions were tough, but she kept her head cool and was really happy about her win.

"It's tough conditions here with the wind but I tried my best to keep my head cool and keep working," Tauson said.

"Even though I got broken in the second set, I was feeling confident and I'm really happy about the win."

Iga Swiatek followed top seed Coco Gauff, who was stunned by Canadian Victoria Mboko in straight sets. Both Swiatek and Gauff will be looking to work on their game after these defeats for the upcoming U.S. Open later this month.

For the unversed, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is not competing in Montreal.

Clara Tauson, seeded 16th, will take on Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, who secured a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, former world number one Naomi Osaka also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0.

The Japanese player has reached the last eight of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in 19 months.

Osaka said that she was well prepared before coming to Montreal.

"I had a solid plan coming in here, and it happened to work out very well," Osaka said in her on-court interview.

Furthermore, Alex de Minaur overcame American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals on the men’s side of the tournament, which is being played in Toronto.