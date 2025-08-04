West Indies’ Roston Chase joins rare list after retiring out in third T20I against Pakistan

West Indies's Roston Chase plays a shot during a third T20I match against Pakistan at Laurderhill on August 4, 2025. — AFP

LAUDERHILL: Roston Chase became the first batter to retire out in a men’s T20I between two Full Member teams during the series deciding third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Lauderhill on Sunday.

The unusual incident occurred during West Indies’ chase of 190 runs. After a strong start from Alick Athanaze, who smashed a 40-ball 60, the hosts lost momentum following his dismissal, leaving the scoreboard at 110/3 at the end of the 13th over.

With 80 runs required off 42 balls, West Indies needed acceleration. While Sherfane Rutherford, batting at number four, provided some impetus, Chase struggled to find the boundary, managing just 15 runs off 12 balls with two fours.

Sensing the need for quick runs, the team decided to retire him out, leaving 41 required from the final 18 deliveries. Ultimately, West Indies fell short, scoring only 27 runs in that period and conceding the series 2-1 to Pakistan.

This marked the 12th instance of a batter retiring out in a men’s T20I overall, but the first in a contest featuring two ICC Full Member nations.

Previously, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Namibia opener Nikolaas Davin had retired out after making 18 from 16 balls during a rain-shortened chase against England in Antigua. The other ten instances have occurred in matches involving Associate teams.

Interestingly, this was not Chase’s first time being retired out in a T20 match. Earlier this year, during the ILT20, he was retired out while batting for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after scoring 20 off 13 balls against MI Emirates.