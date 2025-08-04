Shaheen, Sufiyan open up on Pakistan’s win over West Indies in third T20I

Pakistan's left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (left) and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi speak after the victory over West Indies in the third T20I at Lauderhill on August 4, 2025. — Screengrab

LAUDERHILL: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem on Monday engaged in a lighthearted yet insightful conversation about performance, preparation, and handling pressure situations.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheen Afridi kicked off the discussion by asking Muqeem about the secret behind his impressive bowling in the third T20I.

“First of all, thanks to Allah that we won the series and thanks to everyone who prayed for us. I just tried to stick to the plan given by the coach.”

When asked how he keeps himself prepared when not regularly in the playing XI, Muqeem credited his work ethic and guidance from seniors.

“The seniors and coaches know which conditions suit me best. I keep working hard and focus on improving for those specific conditions,” he explained.

Reflecting on the final match, Muqeem revealed the challenge he faced on a pitch offering little turn.

“Today’s game was quite difficult because the ball wasn’t breaking, so I bowled hard lengths and by Allah’s grace, it worked,” he said.

Talking about bowling under pressure in the death overs, Muqeem acknowledged its difficulty and referenced Shaheen’s effort in the second T20I.

“Bowling in the last overs is always tough. Like in the second match when you bowled, we could have won that game, but it just wasn’t in our fate,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against West Indies by winning the third and final encounter by 13 runs on Monday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

After winning the toss, captain Salman Ali Agha elected to bat first and Pakistan posted a total of 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan played a blistering innings of 74 runs off 53 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

Saim Ayub also scored his second half-century of the series, making 66 runs off 49 balls with the help of two sixes and four fours.

For the West Indies, Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 190 runs, West Indies put up a good fight but were restricted to 176/6 in 20 overs.

Alick Athanaze played an aggressive knock of 60 runs off 40 balls, smashing one six and eight fours, but his efforts went in vain.

Sherfane Rutherford also scored a quickfire 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours, but it was not enough to secure a win.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up one wicket each.