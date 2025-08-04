Mohammad Nawaz picks former Indian star Yuvraj Singh as his favourite all rounder

All rounder Mohammad Nawaz (left) speaks to media after the second T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 02, 2025. On the other side undated picture of former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh. — Screengrab/AFP

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz revealed that former Indian star Yuvraj Singh is his favourite cricketer, following Pakistan’s T20I series victory against the West Indies in the USA.

Speaking at the post-match after Pakistan sealed the series 2-1, Nawaz said Yuvraj has always been an inspiration for him.

“Yuvraj Singh is my favourite all-rounder,” Nawaz stated.

Reflecting on his own performance, Nawaz said he faced no challenges during the series and is determined to maintain his form going forward.

“I have bowled mostly with the new ball throughout my career, so it wasn’t difficult for me in this series either,” he added.

The left-arm spinner was a standout performer for Pakistan, finishing as the Player of the Series after claiming seven wickets across three matches.

For the unversed, Pakistan secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against West Indies by winning the third and final encounter by 13 runs on Monday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

After winning the toss, captain Salman Ali Agha elected to bat first and Pakistan posted a total of 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan played a blistering innings of 74 runs off 53 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

Saim Ayub also scored his second half-century of the series, making 66 runs off 49 balls with the help of two sixes and four fours.

For the West Indies, Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 190 runs, West Indies put up a good fight but were restricted to 176/6 in 20 overs.

Alick Athanaze played an aggressive knock of 60 runs off 40 balls, smashing one six and eight fours, but his efforts went in vain.

Sherfane Rutherford also scored a quickfire 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours, but it was not enough to secure a win.