'I won’t alter aggressive batting style,' says Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Owen celebrates his half-century on debut, raising his bat during the first T20I against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, on July 20, 2025. — AFP

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen said he always plays attacking cricket and made it clear that he will never change his aggressive batting approach.

Speaking to the media about his style, Owen emphasised that he intends to stick with the mindset that has brought him success.

“If I am opening the batting or if I'm batting down the order, not much will change,” Owen said.

“I just try and hit the ball. If I start thinking about defending, I go into my shell, and that doesn’t work for me. So I’ll be keeping the same mindset.”

Owen is likely to feature in the middle order if handed an ODI debut, as Australia looks to fill the finishing role vacated by Maxwell.

Reflecting on the hectic period, Owen said the experience has helped him understand how to prepare better.

“I’ve learned to find my own process because you don’t get long training blocks. You have to be ready to play every couple of days,” Owen said.

“Different conditions in Pakistan, India, the U.S., and the West Indies have helped me gain valuable experience.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 23-year-old, who showcased his big-hitting ability against West Indies with scores of 50, 36, two and 37 at a strike rate of 192.30 batting at number six has been named in Australia’s ODI squad for the three-match home series against South Africa.

The matches against South Africa will be Australia’s first in the format since the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell from one-day cricket.

The series between Australia and South Africa will begin with the T20Is, with the first two matches scheduled in Darwin on August 10 and 12, followed by the final game in Cairns on August 16.

The ODI series will start on August 19, with the opening match in Cairns, before concluding with two games in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

Australia T20I squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.