PCB set to shift ICC accredited biomechanics lab to NCA Lahore: sources

Undated photo of the biomechanics lab at a local university in Lahore. — X/@LifeAtLUMS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move its biomechanics lab, currently housed at a local university in Lahore, to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in a bid to enhance facilities for correcting bowling actions, sources revealed on Monday.

According to sources, the relocation process is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Construction work on an existing building within the NCA premises is in its final stages and the lab will be shifted as soon as minor finishing work is completed.

The PCB’s biomechanics lab, which is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC), plays a vital role in monitoring and improving bowlers’ actions.

Once fully operational at the NCA, the facility will allow in-depth analysis and corrective measures for players under one roof.

To upgrade the lab with state-of-the-art technology, PCB’s Director of High Performance, Aaqib Javed, has devised a comprehensive modernisation plan.

The biomechanics lab was initially launched eight years ago in collaboration with a local university, but the move to the NCA is aimed at centralising resources and streamlining performance programs.

For the unversed, earlier in June this year, Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed confirmed during a press conference that the biomechanics lab would be relocated from the local university to the NCA in Lahore.

"Just like in the past, we will bring development back into the academies. We are setting up a biomechanics lab in the academy and upgrading all facilities,” he explained.

"The new setup will feature modern training equipment and software to enhance player performance."