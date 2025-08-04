PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hails Pakistan’s T20I series win over West Indies

Mohammad Nawaz celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2, 2025. On the other side, an undated picture of chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday congratulated the national cricket team on their impressive T20 series victory against the West Indies in the United States, describing the triumph as a result of outstanding teamwork and determination.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi lauded the Green Shirts for their spirited performance throughout the series.

“Congratulations Team Pakistan on a fantastic T20 series win against West Indies in the USA! Great teamwork, determination, and spirit on display,” he wrote.

The PCB chairman emphasised that the players had made the nation proud by excelling on the international stage and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to maintain its winning momentum.

“Proud of our boys for making the nation proud on international soil. Keep the momentum going,” Naqvi added.

For the unversed, Pakistan secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against West Indies by winning the third and final encounter by 13 runs on Monday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

After winning the toss, captain Salman Ali Agha elected to bat first and Pakistan posted a total of 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan played a blistering innings of 74 runs off 53 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

Saim Ayub also scored his second half-century of the series, making 66 runs off 49 balls with the help of two sixes and four fours.

For the West Indies, Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 190 runs, West Indies put up a good fight but were restricted to 176/6 in 20 overs.

Alick Athanaze played an aggressive knock of 60 runs off 40 balls, smashing one six and eight fours, but his efforts went in vain.

Sherfane Rutherford also scored a quickfire 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours, but it was not enough to secure a win.