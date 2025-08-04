Salman Agha hails 'complete team performance' after T20I series win

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the post-match conference after winning the third and final T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill on August 4, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan's white-ball captain, Salman Ali Agha, hailed his side's victory as a “complete team performance” after they defeated the West Indies by 13 runs in the third and final T20I to seal the series 2-1 on Monday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Salman expressed his delight over the team’s collective effort throughout the T20I series against the West Indies.

"I am always smiling. Complete team performance, throughout the series we were very good. We just want to keep improving and move forward," Agha said.

Reflecting on the team’s mindset, the all-rounder emphasised that consistent growth matters more than just the results on the scoreboard.

"Doesn't matter win or lose, if we keep improving that's what matters.It was a different pitch, it was slightly different. The way our spinners bowled in the middle, Sufiyan Muqeem has been brilliant in this series and he brought us back into the game today," he said.

He concluded his remarks by reaffirming the team’s commitment to development and confidence in their abilities.

"For me, we just want to keep improving and following our process. We have enough talent to win a lot of games," he concluded.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan laid a solid foundation through openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan.

The pair guided their side to 47 without loss by the end of the powerplay and continued their onslaught as the innings progressed.

Farhan brought up his third T20I fifty in the 11th over, pushing the total to 88-0. Ayub followed with a half-century of his own—also his third in T20Is—as Pakistan reached 108-0 in the 13th over.

The 138-run opening stand was eventually broken in the 17th over when Shamar Joseph dismissed Farhan for a well-crafted 74 off 53 balls, featuring three fours and five sixes.

Pakistan lost momentum briefly with the run-out of Mohammad Haris (2) and the dismissal of Ayub (66 off 49) by Jason Holder, leaving them at 170-4.

However, a late flurry from Khushdil Shah (11* off 6) and Faheem Ashraf (10* off 3) propelled Pakistan to a competitive total of 189-4.

In reply, West Indies came out aggressively, hammering 16 runs in the first over and reaching 33-0 after just two overs. Jewel Andrew (24 off 15) and Alick Athanaze provided a strong start before Haris Rauf removed Andrew in the fifth over.

Athanaze continued to dominate, bringing up his maiden T20I half-century off just 31 balls. He and captain Shai Hope kept the scoreboard ticking, taking West Indies to 98-2 by the 11th over.

Mohammad Nawaz then removed Hope, and Saim Ayub delivered a crucial blow by dismissing Athanaze for a brilliant 60 off 40, reducing the hosts to 110-3.

Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase attempted to stabilise the innings, but a double blow turned the tide. Chase retired out, and Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed Holder for a duck, leaving West Indies reeling at 149-5 in the 18th over.

Despite Rutherford's fighting fifty (51 off 35), the hosts fell short, managing 176-6 by the end of their innings, handing Pakistan a 13-run win and the series.