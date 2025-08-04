WATCH: Returning Brock Lesnar unleashes fury on John Cena at SummerSlam

Former WWE Champion and "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar returns and attacks John Cena after the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 4, 2025. – WWE

NEW JERSEY: Former WWE Champion and “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, delivering a shocking F-5 to John Cena in the closing moments of the premium live event at MetLife Stadium.

Lesnar, who had not appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, made his dramatic comeback just as Cena was acknowledging the crowd following his main event loss to Cody Rhodes.

Without uttering a word, Lesnar entered the ring, locked eyes with Cena, and laid him out with his signature F-5—sending a clear message that "The Beast" is back.

This was Lesnar’s second shocking return at a SummerSlam event involving Cena. In 2021, Lesnar returned following Cena’s match against Roman Reigns and attacked him after the show went off the air.

The rivalry between Cena and Lesnar runs deep, dating back to Lesnar’s 2012 return when Cena narrowly defeated him in a brutal Extreme Rules match. Thirteen years later, it appears Lesnar still holds a grudge.

Cena’s appearance at SummerSlam 2025 also marked his full transition back to a babyface character.

After turning heel earlier this year at Elimination Chamber—where he aligned with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes—Cena redeemed himself over the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. Lesnar’s attack further reinforced Cena’s return to the side of the fans.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship on the second night of SummerSlam by defeating Cena in a hard-fought contest.

The win marks another milestone in Rhodes’ meteoric rise, as chants of his entrance theme “Kingdom” echoed throughout the stadium.

As SummerSlam came to a close with Lesnar standing tall over a fallen Cena, speculation is already swirling about what’s next for both superstars.