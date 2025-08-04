Will injured Chris Woakes bat to seal England's series win?

Chris Woakes heads off with an injury on day one of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London on July 31, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: England all-rounder Chris Woakes is prepared to defy injury and bat on the final day of the fifth Test against India, if required, as the hosts close in on a dramatic series victory.

Woakes, who sustained a suspected dislocated shoulder while fielding on the opening day at The Oval, was ruled out for the remainder of the match.

However, with England just 35 runs away from a record chase of 374 and a 3-1 series win, the 36-year-old is willing to bat at No.11 if needed on Monday.

Despite the injury, Woakes had a brief net session indoors on Sunday and even changed into his match whites in anticipation of a potential appearance at the crease.

England ended day four on 339/6, within striking distance of a memorable triumph.

Joe Root, who earlier in the day notched up his 39th Test century, praised Woakes' commitment and determination to support the team.

"He's all-in, like the rest of us," Root said. "It’s been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn’t get to that, but he's ready if needed. He’s desperate to do what it takes."

England have yet to confirm the full extent of Woakes' injury, but Root acknowledged that the pacer was still in significant discomfort.

"He's clearly in a lot of pain, but it means so much to him," Root added. "We’ve seen guys like Pant bat with a broken foot and others take hits throughout this series — it shows how much it means to everyone."

Root lauded Woakes’ character and selflessness, saying, "It shows the kind of person he is — willing to put his body on the line for England. Hopefully, he won’t have to bat, but if it comes down to that, he’s ready to help us get over the line."

Reflecting on the intensity of the series and the final push ahead, Root added: "It's been one hell of a journey over five Tests in six weeks. The belief in the dressing room is strong — we feel we’ve got what it takes to finish the job and lift the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy."

With England poised to pull off one of their most iconic Test wins, all eyes will be on The Oval as they return to the field on Monday morning to chase down the remaining runs.