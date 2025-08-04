Farhan, Ayub shine as Pakistan post 189-4 in series decider

Sahibzada Farhan (R) and Saim Ayub (L) take a run during the third Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2, 2025. - AFP

LAUDERHILL: Powered by a remarkable opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 189-4 in their allotted 20 overs in the third and final T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Monday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a flying start as openers Ayub and Farhan launched a calculated assault on the West Indies bowling attack, guiding the team to 47-0 by the end of the powerplay.

The duo built a solid fifty-run partnership and continued to dominate, setting their sights on a series-winning total. Farhan was particularly impressive, bringing up his third T20I half-century in the 11th over as Pakistan’s total reached 88 without loss.

Saim Ayub soon followed suit, registering his third T20I fifty and raising the team’s 100-run opening stand in the 13th over, with Pakistan cruising at 108-0.

West Indies finally made a breakthrough in the 17th over when pacer Shamar Joseph removed Farhan for a well-crafted 74 off 53 balls, featuring three boundaries and five sixes, leaving Pakistan at 138-1 in 16.2 overs.

Hassan Nawaz then joined Ayub and added a quickfire 15 off just seven balls, including two sixes, before falling to Roston Chase, with Pakistan at 158-2 in the 18th over.

In the following over, Mohammad Haris was run out for just 2, courtesy of a sharp effort by Jewel Andrew with support from Gudakesh Motie, leaving Pakistan three down.

Ayub’s fine innings came to an end in the 19th over when Jason Holder dismissed him for 66 off 49 balls, including four fours and two sixes, with the score at 170-4.

The final over proved fruitful for Pakistan as Shamar Joseph conceded 19 runs. Khushdil Shah remained unbeaten on 11 off six balls, while Faheem Ashraf contributed a handy 10 off just three.

For the hosts, Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket apiece.