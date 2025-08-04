Fakhar Zaman ruled out of West Indies T20I, ODI series

Fakhar Zaman looks on after his dismissal during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2, 2025. - AFP

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the third T20I and the subsequent three-match ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

The injury occurred in the 19th over while Fakhar was chasing a ball in the outfield. Following a medical assessment, it was diagnosed as a mild strain. The team’s medical staff provided immediate treatment and initial management.

The opening batter is scheduled to return to Pakistan on the evening of August 4, where he will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore under the supervision of the PCB medical team.

The left-handed batter has struggled with form in recent outings, registering scores of 1, 44, and 8 in three matches against Bangladesh, followed by 28 and 20 in the first two T20Is against West Indies.

This is not Fakhar’s first injury setback in recent times. He suffered an oblique injury during Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener earlier this year and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

Despite the discomfort, Fakhar continued to bat and managed 24 runs off 41 balls before being dismissed by New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar Zaman’s replacement in Pakistan’s squad.

Fakhar was also left out of both the ODI and T20I squads for the New Zealand series held in April this year.