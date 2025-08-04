Pakistan elect to bat first against West Indies in third T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Pakistan captain Agha Salman Ali during the toss ahead of the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on August 1, 2025. – PCB

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Monday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Khushdil Shah and Haris Rauf in place of Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, the West Indies retained the same playing XI from the second T20I.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Agha Salman (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 23 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 16 matches and West Indies securing 4 victories. Three matches ended with no result.

Matches played: 23

Pakistan won: 16

West Indies won: 4

No result: 3

Form Guide:

Both Pakistan and West Indies are eyeing a series-clinching win after recent struggles in T20Is with the ongoing series currently tied at 1-1.

Pakistan lost their previous T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh, while West Indies suffered a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia.

West Indies: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L