Joe Root overtakes Zaheer Abbas, Younis Khan's unique Test record vs India

The collage of photos shows England batter Joe Root (left) along with former Pakistan legends Zaheer Abbas and Younis Khan. - AFP

LONDON: Joe Root has surpassed Pakistan legends Zaheer Abbas and Younis Khan to set a new benchmark in Test cricket, becoming the first player in history to score 500 or more runs in a Test series against India on three separate occasions.

The milestone was achieved during the final Test of the 2025 series at The Oval, where Root struck a masterful 105 off 152 balls in the second innings.

His knock propelled his series tally to 537 runs at an average of 67.12, including three centuries and a top score of 150.

Previously, Zaheer had scored 650 runs in the 1982-83 series and 583 in the 1978-79 series, while Younis posted 553 runs in 2005-06 and 508 in 2004-05 — both managing the feat twice against India.

Root had already amassed 737 runs in the 2021-22 home series, which included four centuries at a staggering average of 105.28. In the 2014 series, also held in England, he accumulated 518 runs across five Tests.

His latest haul marks the fourth time he has scored over 500 runs in a Test series — a distinction he now shares with England greats Wally Hammond, Jack Hobbs, and Ken Barrington.

In doing so, Root has also surpassed legendary names such as Everton Weekes, Garry Sobers, Ricky Ponting, and Indian icons Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli — all of whom have achieved 500+ runs twice in Test series against respective opponents.

Root made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in December 2012, and ever since, has been a dominant figure in England's batting lineup, particularly when facing India.