Rohail Nazir, Omair Bin Yousuf guide Pakistan Shaheens to 369-8 on Day One

Pakistan Shaheens’ wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir in action during the final three-day match against South Asian Cricket Academy and MCC Young Cricketers at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, on August 3, 2025. – PCB

CANTERBURY: Half-centuries from Omair Bin Yousuf and Rohail Nazir powered Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding 369 for eight on the opening day of their three-day fixture against South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, on Sunday.

This marks Shaheens’ second three-day match of the ongoing tour, following a drawn encounter against the Professional County Club Select XI.

Rohail Nazir remained unbeaten on 98 off 114 deliveries, laced with 14 boundaries.

He anchored the innings with a 91-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Omair, who struck a fluent 68 off 90 balls, including five fours and a six.

The wicketkeeper batter also shared an unbroken 72-run stand for the ninth wicket with Maaz Sadaqat, who chipped in with 25 off 42 balls.

Earlier, openers Shamyl Hussain and Azan Awais provided a steady 39-run start. Shamyl scored a brisk 33 off 30 balls before being dismissed, while Azan fell soon after for just four.

Captain Saud Shakeel and Ali Zaryab rebuilt the innings with a 67-run third-wicket stand. Saud contributed 35 off 63 balls, and Zaryab made 44 off 103 deliveries.

For the opposition, Eesa Nadeem returned economical figures of 2-43, while Hishaam Khan and Sana Khan took two wickets each.