Rain, light and Prasidh delay England's victory charge

The players go off the field due to bad light in the fourth day of fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval, London on August 3, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: The riveting Test series between England and India is poised for a thrilling climax as the fifth and final Test heads into its 25th day, with the outcome still hanging in the balance.

Chasing a challenging target of 374, England appeared to be cruising thanks to brilliant centuries from Harry Brook and Joe Root.

However, Prasidh Krishna reignited India's hopes with two quick wickets in the space of nine balls before bad light and rain forced an early end to play on Sunday.

The equation is delicately poised: England require just 35 more runs with four wickets in hand. However, one of those, Chris Woakes, is nursing a shoulder injury and is expected to bat only if absolutely necessary.

Adding to the tension, India will have a new ball available in just 3.4 overs and their seamers will return fresh after a taxing day in the field.

This dramatic series has tested the limits of physical and mental endurance. The hosts currently lead 2-1, with a record chase of 371 in Leeds and a gritty defense of 193 at Lord’s among their highlights.

India, while often in control, need one final push on Monday morning to force a draw and avoid series defeat.

The visitors began Sunday with renewed intensity. The fielders were vocal and energetic, supporting their bowlers with added urgency. After Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley late on day three, Prasidh Krishna removed Ben Duckett early on day four for a brisk 54.

Siraj struck again before lunch, pinning Ollie Pope lbw with a sharp nip-backer — the third such dismissal for Pope in the series. Pope managed 27 runs, bringing his series tally to 304 at an average of 34, but his form has dipped since his century at Headingley.

A dramatic moment followed as Harry Brook, on 19, looked to counterattack. After dispatching Akash Deep for a four and six, Brook targeted Prasidh but offered a chance at long leg.

Siraj completed the catch but lost balance and stepped on the boundary cushion, gifting Brook a reprieve. Prasidh had already started celebrating, and Siraj could only watch in disbelief.

Brook capitalised on the lifeline, hammering 16 runs in the over and forming a free-flowing partnership with Root. By lunch, the duo had added 58 runs in just over 10 overs.

Brook then powered his way to a stunning century off just 91 balls — his first in a fourth innings and his tenth overall in just 50 Test innings.

His innings ended fittingly, with his bat slipping out of his hands while trying for a third consecutive boundary, sending a catch to mid-off. Root, meanwhile, carried on, reaching his 39th Test century shortly after tea with a graceful flick off his pads.

He celebrated by donning a white headband in tribute to his mentor, Graham Thorpe, raising awareness for mental-health charities.

Yet, India weren’t done. Jacob Bethell, struggling for fluency after limited match exposure, inside-edged a delivery from Prasidh onto his stumps. India's celebrations were muted — they knew Root’s wicket was the real prize.

It came just two overs later as Prasidh found movement off the seam to dismiss Root, caught behind for a masterful 106.

With clouds gathering and scoring drying up, Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton managed just two runs off 20 deliveries. Siraj toiled tirelessly, bowling his 22nd over of the day before bad light halted play.

A late review for a catch behind added to the tension, and moments later, heavy rain forced the umpires to call stumps. With the series result hanging in the balance, both teams must summon one final effort on what promises to be a pulsating fifth day.