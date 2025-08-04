Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms two huge UFC fights

An undated image of Islam Makhachev (centre) celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov (centre-right). — AFP

Islam Makhachev’s mentor and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed that the former will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title in November.

Former UFC champion Makhachev vacated his lightweight belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division. The Russian decided after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Makhachev’s long-time mentor and trainer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, said his team have a deal with the UFC to fight Della Maddalena next.

Khabib was asked about Makhachev's future on Saturday night. His comment seemed directed at Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, implying that Ali might not have wanted this information made public, yet he is disclosing it.

“[Abdelaziz is] upset because I'm giving them information," the 36-year-old UFC Hall of Famer explained.

"But this is his deal with the UFC; I don't deal with the UFC; this is his problem.

"We have a deal with [the UFC]. [Makhachev] is gonna fight in Madison Square Garden. They said yes.”

The UFC is set to return to Madison Square Garden for its annual event on Saturday, November 15, although the details have not been confirmed.

Islam Makhachev is on a 15-fight winning streak in the UFC and is aiming to register his name among two-division greats.

Khabib also revealed the date and venue of his cousin, PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov's fight with Paul Hughes.

"Usman, he is a hell of a fighter," Khabib said.

"He's fighting on October 4 in Dubai, with the same guy he fought with last time.

"It was a hard fight, and now we're going to see how he deals with the rematch."