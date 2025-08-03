Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to clinch fifth win

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest on August 3, 2025. — Reuters

BUDAPEST: Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix, holding off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on a one-stop strategy on Sunday and cutting the Australian's Formula One lead to nine points.

One-stop strategy worked for Norris as he completed 39 of the 70 laps on a single set of hard tyres while Piastri stopped twice, closing a 12-second gap to just 0.6 at the finish.

George Russell, with a 20-second difference, secured a third position, taking his fifth podium of the season for Mercedes.

Norris, reflecting on his victory, said that a one-stop strategy was not planned, and it was kind of the only option to get back into things.

"I'm dead. I'm dead. It was tough," Norris said.

"We weren't really planning on the one-stop but after the first lap it was kind of our only option to get back into things.

"I didn't think it would get us the win, I thought it would get us maybe into second."

Lando Norris completed his fifth win of the season and third in the last four appearances, to Piastri's six. It was also McLaren's seventh one-two in 14 races.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position, finished fourth after losing out with a two-stop strategy and a five-second penalty for erratic driving as Russell challenged.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso secured fifth with his teammate Lance Stroll finishing seventh, while Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto was sixth.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson finished eighth ahead of Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, completing the top 10 scoring position.