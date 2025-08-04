Former Indian cricketer criticises Ben Stokes for disregarding ICC WTC

England's Ben Stokes looks on during the first day of the first Test against New Zealand on November 28, 2024.— AFP

LONDON: Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Sunday criticised England captain Ben Stokes, accusing him of failing to give the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) the importance it deserves.

Stokes has previously expressed confusion over the WTC points system and voiced frustration over strict penalties for slow over rates.

Speaking to the British media during the fourth day of the fifth Test, Karthik suggested that the England skipper’s stance seems more like an excuse than a genuine concern.

“All they (England) have done in the last couple of years is prepare for The Ashes. We, in India, value the WTC a lot," he added.

He argued that the all-rounder’s apparent disregard for the WTC reflects poorly on the team’s ambitions.

"Ben Stokes, for some strange reason, does not understand the table itself. I don't know if that is a bit of an excuse,” Karthik said.

Karthik also backed India’s position in the ongoing Test series against England, asserting that the hosts have enough runs on the board to level the series.

“Oh, 100 percent (On India having enough on the board). I was convinced India needed to set 280-300 on this wicket. It feels like that (the pitch has eased out) because of the way they batted.

Tomorrow, we'll see one or two kick-ups. I feel there is enough in this pitch to work with,” he noted.

Karthik further highlighted that despite three WTC cycles so far, England have never reached a final.

It is pertinent to mention that under Stokes’ captaincy since 2022, England played an extensive 22 Tests in the current cycle (2023–25) but still finished fifth in the standings.