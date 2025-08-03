Heavyweight calls out Daniel Dubois for rematch

Daniel Dubois (left) and trainer Don Charles (first from right) ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Filip Hrgovic has called out Daniel Dubois for a rematch, saying hopefully he will get that fight again and will beat him, international media reported on Sunday.

Dubois was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Before the July 19 defeat, Dubois had been on a fine run, knocking out Jarrell Miller, Anthony Joshua and Filip Hrgovic to take him to his maiden world title.

Speaking in an interview, Hrgovic explained the reason for his loss to Daniel Dubois and called for a rematch.

“A lot of bad things happened before the fight. I was injured last few weeks of sparring, I was sick before the fight and you could see that in the fight. After six rounds I didn’t have energy because of that illness. And I just underestimated him, I took him lightly, I thought I was going to destroy him,” Hrgovic said.

“He cut me, I was cut from the first round, I had two big cuts on both eyes, big and deep cuts, blood was flowing into my eyes, so everything that could go wrong went wrong. I wasn’t on my level.

"He did a great job and I’m not satisfied with that outcome. I think I’m better and hopefully I’ll get that fight again and I’ll beat him. That’s the fight I want the most.”