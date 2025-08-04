MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL future

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sets the field during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025. — AFP

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday dropped a hint about continuing his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

The 44-year-old wicketkeeper batter featured in all 14 matches for CSK during the 2025 IPL season and captained the side in the latter half after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury.

Speaking at a local event in Chennai, Dhoni jokingly suggested he might still have a few more years left in him.

“I just got a tick mark for the next five years, I can play cricket. But the only catch is, Doc only gave clearance for eyesight. For the body, he didn’t give a clearance. I can’t play cricket only with my eyes,” Dhoni joked.

Dhoni’s IPL 2025 campaign saw him score 196 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 135.17.

It is pertinent to mention that CSK had a dismal campaign in IPL 2025, managing to win only four out of their 14 matches while losing 10.

They finished at the bottom of the points table in 10th place with just eight points.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by four runs in a thrilling final.

Chasing a target of 191 set by RCB, PBKS fell short, finishing at 184 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Both teams delivered outstanding performances in the group stage, winning nine out of 14 matches and losing four each, finishing with 19 points apiece.

However, Punjab Kings topped the table due to a superior net run rate, while RCB secured the second spot.