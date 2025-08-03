Newcastle hold Tottenham for draw as Son Heung-min bids farewell

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min acknowledges fans after playing his last game for the club at Seoul World Cup Stadium on August 3, 2025. — Reuters

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United as South Korean captain Son Heung-min played his final game as a Spurs player on his home soil on Sunday.

Son started the game and played for 65 minutes in front of 64,773 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The match was likely his final in a Spurs shirt.

On Saturday, Son announced that this would be his last match as a Tottenham player, ending the speculation over his future.

"I have decided to leave the team this summer," Son said.

"I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day.

"I did my best on the field and off the field, and by winning the Europa League, I thought I'd done everything I could and achieved."

Son played 454 matches for Spurs, scoring 173 goals. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son Heung-min, who joined Tottenham in August 2015, did not disclose his next destination; however, the 33-year-old has been linked to the Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Tottenham took the lead in the match, scoring the first goal in the fourth minute. Brennan Johnson capitalised on the opportunity provided by Kevin Danso and fired a right-footed shot past Nick Pope.

Johnson then mimicked Son's signature celebration, paying him tribute in his last encounter with the Spurs.

Harvey Barnes levelled the scores, pulling back Newcastle into the match in the 38th minute, when a pass was provided by Anthony Gordon.

Son was substituted in the 65th minute, and the captain of the South Korean football team hugged his teammates and opponents alike before leaving the pitch.