'Still better than half of IPL players,' cricket legend showers praise on De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers plays a shot during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2021. — BCCI

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn on Sunday heaped praise on AB de Villiers after the latter’s sensational match winning performance in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), calling him 'still better than half of IPL players.'

De Villiers produced a breathtaking innings in the WCL final against Pakistan Champions, scoring an unbeaten 120 off just 60 deliveries.

His knock, featuring 12 fours and seven sixes, completely dismantled the Pakistani bowling attack and powered South Africa Champions to the title.

The 41-year-old’s explosive display sparked widespread admiration on social media. Steyn, taking to X formerly Twitter, went a step further, claiming that De Villiers remains superior to many active players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Unpopular/Popular opinion. AB is still better than half the internationals at IPL. Maybe even more,” Steyn wrote.

De Villiers dominated the tournament with remarkable consistency, amassing 429 runs in just six innings, including three centuries, one of which came in the final against Pakistan.

His performances played a pivotal role in South Africa Champions lifting the WCL trophy.

AB de Villiers, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest modern batters, retired from international cricket in 2018 and later announced his decision to leave the IPL after the 2021 season.

