Pakistan women’s squad arrives in Dublin for T20I series against Ireland

Pakistan women’s team players arrive in Dublin, Ireland, to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland on August 3, 2025. — Screengrab

DUBLIN: The Pakistan women’s cricket team on Sunday arrived in Dublin to play a three match T20 International series against Ireland.

The team led by skipper Fatima Sana landed in Ireland on Sunday and will start their preparations after a day’s rest.

The series is scheduled to begin on August 6, with all matches set to take place in Dublin.

According to team management, the players will resume training on Tuesday as they gear up for the opening encounter.

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s is scheduled to be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 7, 10 and 11 respectively.

The green shirts will then participate in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup the following month, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their mega event campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 before taking on arch rivals India on October 5. They will play their last group stage match against Sri Lanka on October 24.

Notably, the national women’s cricket team will play all of their World Cup matches in Colombo in light of the ‘fusion formula’, adopted ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event for the next three years and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, the first semi-final of the eight-team tournament will be played either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the subsequent knockout fixture will be played in Bengaluru the following day.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be played on November 2 in Bengaluru, however, if Pakistan qualify, then it will be held in Colombo.

Pakistan women's cricket team’s upcoming assignments

T20I tour of Ireland

First T20I against Ireland on August 7 in Belfast

Second T20I against Ireland on August 10 in Belfast

Third T20I against Ireland on August 11 in Belfast

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025