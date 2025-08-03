Ademola Lookman submits transfer request to Atalanta after 'poor treatment'

An undated photo of Nigeria international Ademola Lookman. — Instagram/molalookman

Striker Ademola Lookman has officially submitted a formal transfer request to Atalanta after facing poor treatment at the Italian club, international media reported on Sunday.

Lookman was the second-highest scorer for Atalanta with 15 goals in Serie A last campaign. According to Italian media reports, the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City player is linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Atalanta did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Lookman, who moved to Atalanta in 2022 on a four-year contract, shared a letter on social media stating that he had an agreement with the club’s ownership to be allowed to leave if the right opportunity came.

"Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand," Lookman wrote.

"After many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly I feel I have no choice but to speak out... I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request."

The England born Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman, said in February that he had ‘dealt with many difficult moments’ at the Italian club after former coach Gian Piero Gasperini called him ‘one of the worst penalty takers’ he had ever seen over a missed spot-kick during a loss that eliminated them from the Champions League.

Lookman called Gasperini's comments ‘deeply disrespectful’ and hurtful.

Gasperini later cleared the air, saying he had not meant any offence to Lookman.

Atalanta, who finished third last season, will begin their Serie A campaign against Pisa at home on August 24.