Amorim eyes 20-year reign at Manchester United

An undated picture of Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Ruben Amorim expressed a desire to stay for '20 years' as manager at Manchester United on Saturday, and believes the club will become champions of England and Europe.

The start of his tenure with United after his appointment at Old Trafford in November was a bit tough, but the manager aims to give a boost to the team.

No United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has lasted more than three years, but Amorim aims to stay longer. The Portuguese coach has a contract until 2027 with the option of another year.

Amorim expressed his desire for a long stay with the club and hopes that something will happen.

"I want to stay, I want to stay 20 [years]. That is my goal and I truly believe in that. Something will happen. It always does. In some moments I will be lucky," Amorim said.

He added that his luck works most of the time for him, and his idea to stay will prove that. He mentioned that he used everything last season, but now he is ready to take a fresh start.

"I had a lot of luck during my career as a manager and my idea is to stay for many years. But again we know that the results will dictate that. I know that last season I used all the credits but I'm ready to start fresh," he added.

Amorim is trying to battle back from a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season, which marked United's worst campaign since relegation to the second division more than 50 years ago.