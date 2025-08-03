New Zealand key player ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test, replacement named

New Zealand fast bowler Nathan Smith (second from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first innings of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe due to an abdominal strain, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Sunday.

All-rounder Zakary Foulkes has been named as his replacement, earning his maiden call-up to the Test squad.

Smith sustained the injury on the second day of the first Test in Bulawayo while batting. An MRI scan later confirmed the strain, which is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks.

The 27-year-old had played a key role in New Zealand’s first-innings bowling effort, returning figures of 3/20 as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 149.

However, he retired hurt on 22 off 79 balls during New Zealand’s innings and did not take the field thereafter.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Ben Lister has also been added to the squad as cover for Will O’Rourke, who reported back stiffness on the third day of the first Test.

O’Rourke bowled 13 overs in the first innings and 10 in the second, picking up 3/28 in his second spell. According to NZC, his fitness is being monitored.

Foulkes has represented New Zealand in 13 T20Is and one ODI. He was part of the recent tri-series involving Zimbabwe and South Africa, which New Zealand won in a thrilling final.

At the domestic level, he has featured in 19 first-class matches, taking 57 wickets and scoring 544 runs at an average of 19.42.

Lister has yet to play a Test match, has appeared in three ODIs and 12 T20Is for New Zealand, with his last international outing coming over a year ago in Pakistan.