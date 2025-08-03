Elena Rybakina reveals about niggles amid Canadian Open impressive run

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) returns the ball against Dayana Yastremska (UKR) in fourth round play at IGA Stadium in Montreal on August 2, 2025. — Reuters

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina revealed she is suffering a little bit with physical issues, but said that she is ready to play long encounters, and these will help her in preparation for the US Open, international media reported on Sunday.

Rybakina overcame Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in a two-hour and 33-minute battle on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

This was the sixth clash for Rybakina on hard courts this season. She also reached the semifinal in Washington before arriving in Montreal.

Former world number three said that she is dealing with some issues, but overall, she is happy, and these long matches will help her in the US.

"Well, of course, a little bit getting tired of my issues, but we're managing. Overall I'm happy that I'm ready to play these long matches. I think it's a good preparation for US Open in the end of the day," the 26-year-old said when asked how she was feeling.

Rybakina will next face world No. 28 Marta Kostyuk in the fourth meeting of their career.

Kostyuk won their first encounter at the Adelaide International two and a half years ago. Since then, the Kazakh has dominated the show by winning the last two showdowns on the ending side at the 2023 US Open and 2024 Stuttgart.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, reflected on her next match against the Ukrainian, saying she is expecting a ‘tough battle’.

"We played a couple of times. So different surface, but it's always tough battle. There is noisy matches, that's for sure. I will try to focus on myself. I know that she's really fighter, and she's really physically tough opponent. So yeah, I will try to do my best and hopefully can win that match," the Kazakh said of facing Kostyuk.