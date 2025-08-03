Muhammad Ali's brother Rahaman died at 82

An undated picture of Heavyweight Rahaman Ali. — Reuters

KENTUCKY: Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

The Muhammad Ali Centre confirmed his death, though the cause has not been disclosed.

Rahaman was named Rudolph Valentino Clay when born. He converted to Islam and changed his name to Rahaman Ali. He started his professional boxing career in 1964.

His career spans just eight years, and he has collected a respectable record of 14 wins, three losses, and one draw.

Rahaman never achieved the heights and legacy which his brother had, but he played a crucial role in his brother’s life.

Beyond the ring, Rahaman stayed involved in keeping his brother’s legacy.

In 2014, he co-authored a book with boxing writer H. Ron Brashear, offering insights into life alongside 'The Greatest.'

'That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard' and followed that with a second book in 2019 titled 'My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography'.

President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Centre, DeVone Holt, cited that they can not mention the story and legacy of Muhammad Ali without mentioning Rahaman's name.

"You can't tell Muhammad's story without mentioning Rahaman," Holt said.

He further added that Rahaman was one of the most authentic sources to Muhammad Ali in his career, and both had a great relationship.

"He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be 'my brother's keeper.'"