PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets Babar, Rizwan, Naseem in USA

Chairman Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi speaks with senior cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah and Babar Azam during second T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 02, 2025. — Reporter

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is currently in the United States, attended the second T20 International between Pakistan and West Indies here at Lauderhill Stadium on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the match, Naqvi met with key players from the ODI squad, including ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan, former captain Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah.

The discussions revolved around cricket related matters, including preparations for upcoming international assignments.

During the interaction, the PCB chief advised the players to maintain unity and support each other, stressing that teamwork is essential for consistent success.

"Success comes from playing as one team. I am happy to see the players united. With major events like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup approaching, it is important to continue supporting one another," Naqvi told the players.

Meanwhile, West Indies defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling contest in the second T20 of the series at Lauderhill Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan failed to post a big total and managed to score 133/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Hasan Nawaz top scored with 40, while captain Salman Ali Agha contributed 38 runs.

Apart from them, no other batter could make a significant impact, with eight players failing to reach double figures.

For West Indies, Jason Holder claimed four wickets, while Gudakesh Motie picked up two. Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph and Roston Chase took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 134, West Indies reached the mark on the final ball of the innings, losing eight wickets along the way in a nail biting finish.

Jason Holder was named Player of the Match for his match-winning all-round performance.