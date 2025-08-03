Will Pakistan hockey team participate in Pro League?

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team is likely to participate in the upcoming FIH Pro League, sources revealed on Sunday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has received positive signals from the government regarding participation in the prestigious tournament.

The PHF has also expressed optimism about the team’s inclusion in the league.

However, no final decision has been made yet and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has not been officially notified.

The FIH has set August 12 as the deadline for Pakistan to confirm its participation. A final decision is expected later this week.

Pakistan’s possible inclusion came after New Zealand decided to withdraw from the event, creating an opportunity for green shirts to make a return to top tier international hockey.

However, Hockey New Zealand informed the FIH of its decision to withdraw, citing financial constraints as the primary reason.

Reports indicate that New Zealand has significantly cut its budget for the current Olympic cycle, which forced the federation to make difficult decisions.

Earlier, New Zealand had also opted not to send its women’s team to the Pro League due to similar financial limitations.

The development came after Pakistan finished as runners-up in the recent FIH Nations Cup, which made them the next eligible team for Pro League inclusion.

If Pakistan also declines the offer due to financial or logistical reasons, France may be considered as an alternative team to fill the vacant slot in the tournament.

Notably, the FIH has also set a deadline of August 12 for Pakistan to inform the apex federation of their decision to accept or deny the invitation.