Ex-Chelsea striker says 'Don’t compare Palmer to Ronaldo or Messi'

This collage of photos shows Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Cole Palmer (centre) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Former Chelsea forward Pat Nevin said it is not the right time to compare Cole Palmer with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, international media reported on Sunday.

Palmer has emerged as a key player for Chelsea in recent times. In his first season with the club, the Englishman won the PFA Young Player of the Year award and was also the top goalscorer for the Blues in the 2024/25 season.

Nevin said that Palmer could become the next Zinedine Zidane, but it is not right to compare him with Messi and Ronaldo.

"The comparison between Cole Palmer and Zinedine Zidane was fine a year ago. It wasn't fine last year. But it could be fine again. Look, he is definitely a world-class player. He's still young, very young. Remember back in the Euros, and it was all about a lot of other players, Cole seemed to be sitting on the bench," Nevin said.

"He's right up at the level. So, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, don't compare anyone with that because it's not fair. But next level beneath. I think he's pretty close there already as it is, but he needs to do it year in, year out. And last year was quite a year."

Nevin further claimed that the arrival of Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens will also help Cole Palmer to improve his game.

"What's going to help him this year is the players around him, Estevao and James Gittens, they're probably going to make it a bit easier for him and everybody else getting stronger."

Palmer has scored 43 goals and provided 29 assists in 97 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Manchester City in September 2023.