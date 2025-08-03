BCCI confirms Asia Cup participation despite political pressure: reports

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) bowls as Pakistan's Babar Azam stands at the non-striker's end during the Asia Cup Super Four match between the arch-rivals in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it will participate in the Asia Cup despite growing pressure from Indian politicians to boycott the tournament, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, the BCCI has no plans to withdraw from the event and remains firm on its earlier decision.

The board informed political leaders that the decision to take part in the Asia Cup was not made overnight but after two months of consultations.

The board has stressed that pulling out of the tournament could negatively affect India’s standing in international sports and harm its chances of hosting future global events.

Indian media further claimed that any boycott could have repercussions on India’s bids to host major competitions, including the Olympic Games 2036, the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Youth Olympics 2032.

The BCCI has argued that refusing to play against a specific country in a multinational event would violate international sporting norms.

While decisions on bilateral series can be made between two nations, the board said, withdrawing from multinational tournaments is not an easy option.

Meanwhile, criticism from Indian politicians over the decision to play in the Asia Cup continues. Shiv Sena member of parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticised both the BCCI and the government.

She questioned in her social media post X formerly Twitter why cricket with Pakistan is being allowed when trade and other relations remain suspended.

"Name and Shame every sponsor, broadcaster , streaming app that attempts to make money out of this India Pak match.

"because clearly BCCI and GoI are shamelessly going ahead with this match, leaves us Indian citizens to make our voices loud and clear," she remarked in a social media post.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final