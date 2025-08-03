Tatsuro Taira beats Hyun Sung Park at UFC Vegas 108

An undated picture Tatsuro Taira (left). — Instagram/ t.tatsurooo6

LAS VEGAS: Tatsuro Taira returned to the win column in dominant fashion at UFC Vegas 108, submitting previously undefeated Hyun Sung Park just 66 seconds into Round 2 of their flyweight main event here at the UFC APEX on Saturday.

Taira rebounded from a razor-close split decision loss to Brandon Royval last October, showing little hesitation as he controlled Park with superior grappling before locking in a face crank submission.

Park, known for his knockout power, had no answer for Taira’s pressure and tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career.

Following the victory, the 24-year-old Japanese Taira said that he is back with polished skills and more strength.

"I'm back strong," Taira said.

It is pertinent to mention that Scotland’s Chris Duncan won a lightweight bout by unanimous decision against Poland's Mateusz Rebecki, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 in the co-main event.

In women's bantamweight action, Brazil's Karol Rosa won a unanimous decision against France's Nora Cornolle, sweeping the cards 30-26, 29-27, 29-27. Rosa (19-7) has won two of her last three, while Cornolle (9-3) has split her last four appearances.

Opening the main card, Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos (16-1) impressed with a clean sweep over Danny Silva, handing Silva (10-2) his first UFC loss.

With a mix of comebacks, finishes, and rising stars, UFC Vegas 108 delivered across the board.