Luka Doncic signs extension with Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (left) is interviewed by Mike Bresnahan, Laker analyst, for Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center on Aug 2, 2025. — Reuters

EL SEGUNDO: Luka Doncic has officially signed a three-year contract extension worth $165 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, along with a player option in the final year.

The 26-year-old All-NBA guard, who joined the Lakers via trade from Dallas in February, spoke Saturday about embracing a 'fresh-start' mindset after a summer of physical transformation.

Doncic’s extension comes on the heels of a first-round playoff exit, but optimism is high in the Lakers.

Following roster upgrades that include Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, both recruited by Doncic after being waived, team leadership believes the pieces are in place for a title run.

New and returning players, including Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, joined Doncic for an unveiling event at the team’s practice facility.

Dominic explained that they have everything to 'compete for the championship' and he will try his level best to win every game.

"We have what we need to compete for the championship," Doncic said.

"I'll try to win every game no matter what, and we got some new great guys on the team, so you know we're going to go for it."

It is pertinent to mention that LeBron James was absent, as he opted into the final year of his $52.6 million contract in June. While he posted golf videos to social media Saturday, his long-term future remains uncertain.

GM Rob Pelinka emphasised open communication with James and his agent, Rich Paul, expressing hope that the 40-year-old legend retires a Laker.

As the team awaits the pending $10 billion franchise sale to Mark Walter of Guggenheim Partners, the Lakers are making it clear: Luka Doncic is now the face of the franchise.