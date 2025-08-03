Pakistan Shaheens kick off training camp ahead of Top End T20 series in Australia

Pakistan Shaheens players gather in a circle and listen to their coach on the first day of the training camp ahead of the Australia tour for the Top End T20 Series at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on August 3, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Shaheens squad kicked off their five day training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Sunday in preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia for the Top End T20 Series.

Eight players from the 15 member squad participated in the opening session under the supervision of the coaching staff, led by head coach Ghulam Ali.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza and Yasir Khan took part in the session.

Among the 15 selected players, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah are currently on tour in England with Pakistan Shaheens and are expected to join the camp on August 7.

They will return to Lahore after the conclusion of the England series and join the T20 squad on seven August.

The five day camp in Lahore will feature intensive training sessions and scenario based practice matches to prepare the squad for competitive conditions in Australia.

The squad is scheduled to depart for Australia on eight August. The 11-team T20 tournament will take place in Darwin from 14 to 24 August, with the Shaheens beginning their campaign against Bangladesh A at TIO Stadium on August 14.

Pakistan Shaheens 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens schedule: